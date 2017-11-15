It was a great Saturday with the nine league schools competing at GEHS gym. There were 200 wrestlers and over 300 matches wrestled.

The Trail ridge Wrestlers had an impressive showing wrestling many tough matches, said Brian Essex, athletic director.

Teams school results:

9th Wheatridge, 81 points

8th Pioneer Ridge, 83 points

7th Eudora , 131 points

6th Louisburg, 138 points

5th Baldwin, 147 points

4h Ottawa, 155 points

3rd Paola, 240 points

2nd Trail Ridge, 248 points

1st Spring Hill, 290 points

Individual Placers by Brackets:

Jace Higginbotham’s place is 4th and has scored 3.00 team point.

Lehi Livingston’s place is 3rd and has scored 5.00 team points.

Dominic Walters’s place is 1st and has scored 24.00 team points.

Lucas Anderson’s place is 2nd and has scored 20.00 team points.

Carson Matlock’s place is 2nd and has scored 20.00 team points.

Gauge Essex’s place is 2nd and has scored 18.00 team points.

Eric Massaro’s place is 3rd and has scored 15.00 team points.

Alonza Borjas’s place is 1st and has scored 17.00 team points.

Keeghan Troutman’s place is 4th and has scored 3.00 team points.

Amare Wilcox’s place is 3rd and has scored 17.00 team points.

Andrew Kamtio’s place is 4th and has scored 13.00 team points

Caden Johnson’s scored 6.00 team points.

Zane Mayfield’s place is 2nd and has scored 24.00 team points.

Kaden Crowell’s place is 3rd and has scored 19.00 team points.

Broque Moore’s place is 5th and has scored 10.00 team points.

Aydin Lowery’s place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Cole Debolt’s place is 2nd and has scored 24.00 team points.

Emmanuel Nwofor’s place is 6th and has scored 6.00 team points.

Blake Moore’s place is 2nd and has scored 20.00 team points.

Gavin Klaassen’s place is 4th and has scored 7.00 team points.

Will Shuler’s place is 1st and has scored 18.00 team points.

Lukas Garcia’s place is 3rd and has scored 17.00 team points.

John Weaver’s place is 6th and has scored 3.00 team points