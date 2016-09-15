Senior runningback Hunter Skeens scores a touchdown in first quarter action against Bishop Miege at home last Friday night. The Blazers lost to Miege 38-7. Photo courtesy of Daphne Pippitt

The Blazers scored on their first possession,but it just wasn’t enough as visiting Bishop Miege rallied for a 38-7 EKL win last Friday night.
GEHS, 0-2, drove the length of the field on its first possession mixing the pass and run. Running back, Hunter Skeens, culminated the drive with a three yard touchdown run. Conner Boyt added the extra point conversion kick.
However, Bishop Miege, 2-0, rallied behind senior quarterback, Carter Putz. Putz scored on a 17 yard run and then, tossed four straight touchdown passes to seal the verdict.

Senior defensive back Michael Kittleson ( 31) makes a tackle in first half action against Bishop Miege last Friday night. The Blazers remain home to host St. James Academy this week. Photo courtesy of Daphne Pippitt

GEHS remains at home Friday night hosting St. James Academy.