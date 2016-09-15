Senior runningback Hunter Skeens scores a touchdown in first quarter action against Bishop Miege at home last Friday night. The Blazers lost to Miege 38-7. Photo courtesy of Daphne Pippitt

The Blazers scored on their first possession,but it just wasn’t enough as visiting Bishop Miege rallied for a 38-7 EKL win last Friday night.

GEHS, 0-2, drove the length of the field on its first possession mixing the pass and run. Running back, Hunter Skeens, culminated the drive with a three yard touchdown run. Conner Boyt added the extra point conversion kick.

However, Bishop Miege, 2-0, rallied behind senior quarterback, Carter Putz. Putz scored on a 17 yard run and then, tossed four straight touchdown passes to seal the verdict.

GEHS remains at home Friday night hosting St. James Academy.