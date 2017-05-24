The Blazer boys track team won the 6A Regional at Olathe district stadium last week and qualified sixteen athletes for the state meet in Wichita this weekend. It was the boys first ever 6A Regional title. Photo courtesy of Brian McGee

The Blazer boys track team crowned five individual champions and set one school record in winning the 6A Regional at Olathe District Activities Complex last week.

Sixteen Blazer boys qualified for the state meet this weekend in Wichita. The team scored 128 points to outpace second place Olathe South by 32 points. It was the boys first regional title since 2011 and first ever in the 6A classification.

“It was a total team effort in impressive fashion,” said Coach Brian McGee. “Losing the last week’s EKL title by 1.17 points was a tough pill to swallow, but it made winning the regional title that much sweeter.”

Winning individual regional titles were Jazz Davis in the pole vault with a vault of 13’0 inches; Sam Stranathan in the discus with a toss of 141’7 inches; Matt Summerlin in the 100 meters in a time of 10.8 seconds; Trent Cochran in the 3200 meters in a time of 9:58.59; and Dylan Wolford in the javelin with a toss of 176’6 inches.

The Blazers had six silver medal performances led by the 400 meter relay of Jakob Renaud, Summerlin, Tae Alcorn and Sae Alcorn who set a new school record time of 42.9.

Summerlin added a silver in the 200 meters in a time of 22.56 and Cochran in the 1600 in a time of 4:30.3. Other second place finishes came from Liam Sutton in the pole vault with a vault of 13 feet, Ryan Frank in the javelin with a toss of 167’9 inches and freshman Teven Mckelvey in the triple jump with a jump of 42’7.75 inches.

Earning third place awards were Sae Alcorn in the 200 meters in a time of 22.57 and Parker Tenove in the 400 meters in a time of 50.6.

Fourth place efforts came from Mason Lumley who cleared 6’0 inches in the high jump for the second straight week. Trenton Bilhimer got fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 12’0 inches and Marshall Carpenter in the shot put with a heave of 47’0 inches.

All told, GEHS won the Regional title by a 128-96 margin over Olathe East. Blue Valley took third with 64 points followed by Olathe North, Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe Northwest and Blue Valley West.

The Blazers head to the state meet at Wichita’s Cessna Stadium for a two day event May 26-27. The top six in each event earn a state medal.