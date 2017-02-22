The Blazers set their offense in action at home against league leading St. Thomas Aquinas last week. The Blazers dropped to 8-9 on the season with a 58-44 loss to the Saints. Photo courtesy of Chrissy Hatton

Falling behind early, the Blazer boys varsity basketball team dropped a 58-44 decision at home to St. Thomas Aquinas last week.

The league leading Saints jumped to a 15-12 first quarter advantage and went up 29-21 at halftime. An 18-13 third quarter run sealed the verdict.

“Overall, I was happy with our defensive effort on the night,” said Coach Jeff Langehr. “Their inside scoring allowed them to get some easy baskets.”

The Saints also got to the free throw line 26 times compared to the Blazers eight.

Despite the loss, Devan Toomey and Bryson Rohr accounted for 31 of the Blazers 44 points.

The loss left GEHS with an 8-9 overall record one the season.