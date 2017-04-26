Senior Trystan Tovkach’s first place finish highlighted an impressive effort by the Blazer golf squad at the Spring Hill Invitational last week.
Tovkach tied for first with a one over par 73 and then won the tournament with a playoff. He topped a field of over 90 golfers.
“I wasa real proud of our team effort and we placed fourth in the standings,” said Coach Chris Lutz.
Besides Tovkach, senior Garrett Glover set a personal record carding a 91. Hunter Skeens had a 95 and Trevor Hilliker, an 88.
The team continued action this week with a home invitational.
