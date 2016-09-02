The Lady Blazers golf team gathered before participating in the Aug. 22 Leawood South Invitational. (L-R) Haley Meyer, Taylor Hill, Mia Tovkack, Hannah Trivitt, Taylor Snell and Alexis Bailey. Submitted photo
Sophomore Mia Tovkach led the Blazer golf charge in EKL tournament play last week.
At the Leawood South Invitational, the Blazers scored 430 as a team. Participants included Hannah Trivitt, Taylor Hill, Taylor Snell, Haley Meyer, Alexis Bailey and Tovkach.
At the Shawnee golf and country club Invitational August 24, Tovkach carded an 81 and took third place overall in a pool of 61 players. Trivitt shot a 100.
At the Topeka Shawnee Lake Invitational, August 25, Tovkach shot an 82 and took third place. Trivitt shot a 100 and finished sixth place.
Next week, the Blazer JV season gets underway at the Paola Country Club.