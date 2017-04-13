Senior Trystan Tovkach carded a 75 leading the Blazers golf charge at Canyon Farms last week. It was the first leg of the East Kansas league tournament.
Canyon Farms, formerly known as the Kansas City Golf and Country Club; posed as quite a challenge, but the Blazers responded.
After a scorecard playoff, Tovkach ended up two shots off a tie for first place. He currently stands fifth in league play.
Besides Tovkach, Trevor Hilliker shot 102, and Hunter Skeens, made his varsity debut carding a 105.
Garrett Glover shot a 112, Coby Heathman, 107 and Hunter Fesenmeyer, 122.
“The team continues to improve and compete with one another to help their teammates get better,” said Coach Chris Lutz.
Tovkach leads Blazer golf charge in tourney
Senior Trystan Tovkach carded a 75 leading the Blazers golf charge at Canyon Farms last week. It was the first leg of the East Kansas league tournament.