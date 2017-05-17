Senior Trystan Tovkach led the Blazers golf charge on the final leg of the EKL series at Iron Horse last week.
Tovkach carded an 81, shooting nine over and finished two shots off sixth place in the EKL standings.
Besides Tovkach, Trevor Hilliker shot a respectable 92 on a tough course.
“Trevor has improved all year long to shoot a 92 on this course is good,” said Coach Chris Lutz.
Other Blazers competing were Garrett Glover, Hunter Skeens and Coby Heathman.
Tovkach leads Blazer golf charge
