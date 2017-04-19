Senior Trystan Tovkach carded a first place 77 to lead the Blazer golf effort at the seven team Paola Invitational last week.
Besides Tovkach, junior Trevor Hilliker shot a personal record 88- good enough for eighth place- Garrett Glover came in with a 111, Hunter Skeens, 105, and Coby Heathman, 110.
“The greens at Paola Country Club are probably the fastest and toughest we will see all year,” said Coach Chris Lutz. “The kids performed well and just continue to improve.”
This week, the Blazers return to Loch Lloyd for second round EKL action.
Tovkach leads Blazer golf charge
