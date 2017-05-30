Competing in his fourth straight 6A state golf tournament, GEHS senior Trystan Tovkach brought back a 38th place finish from Wichita last week.
Playing on the Auburn Hills course in Wichita, he struggled on the front nine and carded a score of 80.
“He struggled on the front nine and just couldn’t hit some putts,” said Coach Chris Lutz. I’m so proud of how he competed at state, but continued to battle even though he could have gave up. It’s been a pleasure to coach Trystan and the rest of this team.”
Tovkach competes in state golf tourney
