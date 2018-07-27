The Johnson County 4-H/FFA Fair is a time honored tradition which 4-H families contribute to immensely. Youth work throughout the year on a wide variety of 4-H projects to be exhibited and judged at the fair. From small engines and entomology to horticulture and photography, there is something for everyone. The following is a list of great things going on at the fair that every family should check out.

10. Monday – Saturday the 4-H Clubs will have a food stand on the fair grounds to help support 4-H events for the entire year. Come out and enjoy some delicious food and also help support the 4-H programs.

9. On Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. The 2018 “A Squealin’ Good Time” Parade will begin in downtown Gardner!

8. Monday, July 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m. is the Rodeo Queen and Princess Coronation in the Main Event Arena. Come see the new Queen and Princess get their crowns.

7. Come out Friday, Aug. 4 around 9:30 p.m. and support the 4-H Youth Ambassadors as they facilitate the Barnyard Olympics in the Livestock Pavilion! Teams of 4 (must include one adult over 18 and one female) will participate in a variety of wacky barnyard antics. There is a $5 entry fee per team. The Ambassadors will use the funds for scholarships to help Johnson County 4-H’ers attend state 4-H events.

6. Want to see what 4-H is all about? Visit the 4-H Green Building which showcases hundreds of entries in 25 different project areas which 4-H’ers have worked on all year (the Photography project alone has over 300 entries!). Don’t forget about the amazing flowers our youth have worked hard on which can be found in the Grange building.

5. Did something exhibited during the fair catch your eye? If so, be sure to check out the Livestock, Food, and Project Auctions, where 4-H’ers can sell one of their projects from this year. Come purchase cookies, cakes and snacks at the Food Auction, Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m., to help support 4-H Food and Nutrition programming. The Project Auction kicks off on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8:00 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion. Don’t forget about the Livestock Auction on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.

4. Friday, Aug.4 features the Round Robin Showmanship contest at 6:30 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion. Come witness the Showmanship winners from each class of livestock apply their skills one last time!

3. Night of Fun & Challenge Tuesday, August 1 at 8 p.m. Youth can test their skills at some mutton busting and greased pigs this evening.

2. Poultry, Dairy Goats, and Swine oh my! Visit the fairgrounds any time on Wednesday, August 2 to see a wide variety of poultry, rabbits, and livestock shown by 4-H’ers.

And Most Importantly…

1. Come out and witness our 4-H’ers’ hard at work. They have dedicated an entire year of work to providing great exhibits for you to enjoy. Bring the family and enjoy the many different activities going on during the week!

We look forward to seeing you at the Johnson County Fair.