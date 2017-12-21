(StatePoint) A holiday gift is much more than a simple present. It’s a reflection of the relationship being celebrated. While finding the perfect gift may seem intimidating, it doesn’t have to be.

To help make this the most successful holiday season yet for gift-givers, Laurie Kosarik, vice president of Merchandising at Jared the Galleria Of Jewelry, is sharing a few tips.

Focus on style

It seems obvious, but one thing many holiday shoppers forget is to focus on a recipient’s individual style and taste. If you aren’t sure, do a little research.

Checking out what she may have pinned on Pinterest is often a helpful reference. Another option is to look at the latest on-trend styles as a jumping off point.

“We are seeing a lot of excitement for the trends of stacking and layering this holiday season,” says Kosarik.

Whether stacking rings with different colors of gold or layering necklaces and bracelets by mixing and matching bolder pieces with those that are more delicate, there is no shortage of beautiful options available that are on-trend this year.

Make it Meaningful

The gifts that are most remembered and appreciated are those that carry extra meaning — whether they reflect unique appreciation of the recipient or commemorate a cherished memory.

For example, you can show how much you love her style with a gift from the Le Vian or Earthly Treasures Smithsonian collections from Jared, which feature exciting color combinations. A selection from either collection can dress up an everyday look or add a bold touch to a more formal ensemble.

If you are looking for a gift that delivers a special message, the Ever Us collection offers a selection of styles, each featuring two diamonds — one for your best friend and one for your true love — for the woman who is both. New this holiday is Interwoven, a collection featuring two intertwined rows of diamonds coming together at a single diamond to celebrate the belief that wherever life takes us, we go together.

Ask for help

It’s perfectly natural to feel a little stuck when you really want to wow someone with the perfect holiday gift. When you find yourself in that predicament, don’t be bashful about seeking assistance. Family and friends are always a great resource but a good sales associate will also always be more than happy to lend a hand.

“Our sales associates love collaborating with guests to really understand the feelings behind the gift, and to help them find the perfect piece for a recipient. It’s truly one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

For more gift-giving inspiration, visit Jared.com.