(StatePoint) Winter is an ideal time to travel, whether your motivation is to escape the cold weather or to frolic in it. Here are five travel tips for better winter vacations.

1. Leverage deals. Look for destinations offering discounts and deals. There are plenty of choices a bit off the beaten path. Both warm and cold climate locations will have discounted flights and hotel packages in winter months, so choose your preferred type of weather and search for the savings.

2. Don’t dry out. Flying, especially in winter, can be dehydrating and dry out skin. Stay hydrated and moisturized while traveling to ensure optimal comfort. Pack lip balm and moisturizer with SPF. Also, bring along an empty water bottle in your carry-on gear to fill up after you pass through security. This way, you won’t have to wait for that drink cart to come down the aisle in order to hydrate.

3. Stay sharp. Jet lag is rough no matter what, so make sure your travel accessories prepare you to keep up with time zone changes from anywhere in the world. Look for a timepiece, such as the Casio Edifice EQB501DB-2A that features Bluetooth connectivity. A single button accesses your smartphone to automatically adjust to the new time.

4. Pack smart. If you choose a snowy getaway, rent winter sports gear on-site to save yourself the hassle of lugging it with you to the airport and checking it as oversize baggage. If you’re opting for a warm climate, dress in layers to travel so you don’t have to fill precious bag space with heavy clothing items you won’t use once you’re there.

5. Plan R&R. After the stress of the holidays, a winter getaway can be the perfect opportunity for relaxation. So, even if you are adventuring to see all the sights your destination has to offer, make sure to also plan some downtime. Schedule a spa treatment, a wine tasting or whatever will give you an opportunity to just unwind.