Trey Heinrich, Brennan Feeback and Jordan Hoston were recently named to the All Frontier league basketball team.
Heinrich, a senior guard, was a first team selection leading the Broncos in scoring, assists and steals. He broke his leg near the end of the season, but he still garnered a first team award.
Brennan Feeback, a forward, was a second team selection and Hoston, a guard, earned honorable mention honors.
Their efforts helped Spring Hill to an 11-10 overall record.
Three Broncos make All Frontier League
