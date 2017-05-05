Jonas Pippitt, Hunter Skeens and Sam Stranathan. Submitted photo
The Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association has selected three Gardner Edgerton High School football standouts to participate in the annual Papa John’s Kansas vs. Missouri All Star Game. Jonas Pippitt, Hunter Skeens and Sam Stranathan were added to the Kansas team roster along with 43 other graduating senior athletes.
Pippitt will continue playing football at the collegiate level at MidAmerica Nazarene and Skeens and Stranathan have committed to play at Washburn University in the fall.
The year’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 15, at Blue Springs South High School, 1200 SE Adams Dairy Parkway, Blue Springs, Mo. The rosters are set with Basehor-Linwood coach Rod Stallbaumer leading Kansas and Center coach Bryan DeLong leading Missouri.