Lindsey Thomasson, Gardner, on April 13 entered a no contest murder plea at Johnson County courthouse for the death of two year old Presley Kay Porting. Porting was her fiancee’s daughter.
The no contest plea was agreed to on the condition charges were reduced from first-degree to second-degree murder. No contest indicates there is enough evidence to be convicted; however, Thomasson does not admit guilt.
Prosecutors say two year old Presley Kay Porting was beaten to death and that Thomasson put makeup on the girl to cover up the bruises.
They also say Thomasson did not call 911 or any medical help for the girl, which could have experts said could have saved her life.
Her sentencing is set for July 2018.
