Scoring 17 third quarter points, the lady Broncos basketball team brought back a convincing 55-29 win from Basehor-Linwood last week.
“The third quarter was huge for us,” said Coach Clay Frigon. “Meghan Goff and Lauren Delker really stepped up and led us to victory.”
Spring Hill, 3-3, led 15-11 after one quarter and went up 22-19 by halftime.
In the pivotal 17-6 third quarter run, Goff scored 10 points and Delker added five points. From there the Broncos coasted to their third win of the season.
Delker led the way with 14 points, Goff added 12 and Carrie Williams had seven points.
Third quarter surge lifts SH lady Broncos
