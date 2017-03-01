Scoring 19 points in the third quarter, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade Jag varsity basketball team posted a 50-43 win over Eudora last week.
“It was a close game in the first half,” said Coach Kevin Collins. “The key to the game was our 19 point third quarter.”
Pioneer Ridge, 12-2, got a 13 point performance from Hayden Dyer. Brooks Langehr added 10 points and three assists.
Ty Wood had nine points, scoring four points apiece were James Cox, Davonte Pritchard and Kody Hughes.
Third quarter surge helps Jags
