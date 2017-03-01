Scoring 19 points in the third quarter, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade Jag varsity basketball team posted a 50-43 win over Eudora last week.
“It was a close game in the first half,” said Coach Kevin Collins. “The key to the game was our 19 point third quarter.”
Pioneer Ridge, 12-2, got a 13 point performance from Hayden Dyer. Brooks Langehr added 10 points and three assists.
Ty Wood had nine points, scoring four points apiece were James Cox, Davonte Pritchard and Kody Hughes.