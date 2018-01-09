Thelma Lee White, 91, of Spring Hill, Kan passed away Jan. 7, 2018 at Olathe Hospice House.

Thelma was born Feb. 3, 1926 in Hamburg, Ark to Jessy Lee and Lois (Roberts) Vail. She grew up in Arkansas. Thelma graduated from Hamburg High School and attended KU for two years. She married Ike Harold White on Sept. 20, 1941 in Hamburg. They moved to Kansas in 1953. She was a supervisor at InterCollegiate Press in Mission, Kan for many years and retired in 1978. She moved to Spring Hill, in 2003. Thelma was a member of the Ocheltree Baptist Church, the American Legion and VFW Auxillaries, Spring Hill and Eastern Star, Osawatomie. Thelma loved to quilt. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ike; siblings, Earl Vail, Geneva Page, Tracy Vail, Sybil Adams. Thelma is survived by daughters: Julia Hodgson, Lane, Kan and Peggy Jean Lynch, Spring Hill, Kan; brother, Raymond Vail, Arma, KS; 5 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11:30 am Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill (913) 592-2244. Burial follows at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation 10:30 am before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Cancer Foundation, Inc. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.