Theda L. Wilson, 78, of Gardner, KS was born March 8, 1940 in Monahans, Texas, the daughter of Robert V. and Regal C. (Lancaster) Twibell. She was raised in south Texas and spent many summers with her Aunt Clementine and cousins in Oklahoma City. Leaving a broken home life, Theda came to the Kansas City area at 16 and was later connected with Boyd and Helen Peterson who took her in and became her family. On March 9, 1962 Theda married Roger R. Wilson. Roger preceded her in death June 28, 1993.

Theda was one-of-a-kind. If you knew her, you never forgot her. Everything she did, she did with all of her might. Everything she created, she created mass-production-style. Because of Royce and Janette, she and Roger were both extensively involved in 4H from his leading electrical to her leading crafts and leather crafts to being hands-on with their horse, dog, and sheep projects. She was a school bus driver and mom/taxi driver for sports like hockey, swimming, volleyball, and wrestling. She taught tole painting, created and sold Americana wood crafts including her original SLIMS, and sewed dozens of western shirts. They were also involved in rodeo, cutting horses, and trail riding.

Theda persevered through declining health issues of arthritis and COPD requiring canes, walkers and eventually wheelchairs and oxygen. In her later years, she found community, love, and friendship at New Life Community Church in Gardner, along with care and years of home visits, including many delicious meals. She loved God and professed Jesus as her Savior.

Theda lived wholeheartedly, laughed raucously, and loved fiercely.

She is survived by her brother, Murry Twibell and Mary of Corpus Christi, Texas, her son Royce Wilson and Brenda of Harrisonville, Mo, and daughter Janette Williams and Steve of Spring Hill, Kan , 3 grandchildren, Jenna, Dakota, and Halle, and 2 great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Georgie.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 pm April 8, 2018 at New Life Community Church, 17935 S Moonlight Rd, Gardner, Kan. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm preceding the service. At her request, following cremation, her children will hold a private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Community Church for Women’s Ministries or Johnson County Extension Council for 4-H Crafts. Arrangements by: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner 913-856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.