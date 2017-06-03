Enjoy The Theatre in the Park’s production of “Crazy for You” during a June 24 day trip being planned by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

This “Crazy For You” Day Trip promises a fabulous night at JCPRD’s The Theatre in the Park under the stars in Shawnee Mission Park. It’s the story of Bobby Child, a well-to-do 1930’s playboy whose dream in life is to dance. It’s a high-energy comedy, which includes mistaken identity; plot twists, fabulous dance numbers, and classic Gershwin music brought to life by talented actors, singers, musicians, and dancers. This show is rated PG and is sure to enchant all ages.

To find the “Crazy For You” Day Trip in the JCPRD’s Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 plus and then under travel.

This trip will leave at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, and return at approximately 11:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person and includes transportation, theater ticket, and dinner.

For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To see this program online at www.jcprd.com, click on the green ?

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.

The JCPRD’s Activities catalog is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.