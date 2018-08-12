The Little Red Hen is subject of next museum Retro Storytime program on Sept. 5 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Parents and their preschoolers will love stories and illustrations from long ago, read by a special guest from the 1950s All-Electric House during a series of programs being offered monthly from September through December at the Johnson County Museum. This program is called Retro Storytime and is for ages three to five with an adult. After each session’s story presentation, enjoy a craft activity for little hands. Stories change monthly. An adult must attend program with child. These programs take place beginning at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday early each month through December at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The cost for each 45-minute program is $2 per child, and museum members receive a 20 percent discount but must register by telephone to receive their discount. Registration for these programs does not include admission to the Johnson County Museum or to KidScape. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under preschool and then under enrichment &special interests. In the printed catalog and when using the websites advanced search, look for the keywords museum program. The first program in the new season is called The Little Red Hen,and will take place on Sept. 5. Published in 1953, this story is a long-time favorite about a hen, hard work, and the benefits of collaborating with friends. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on Register for Activities, and complete a course ID search for 10927. Other upcoming Retro Story and Art Fun programs this season will include: The Happy Man and his Dump Truck on Oct. 3 (course ID 10928), “The Poky Little Puppy” on Nov. 7 (course ID 10930), and Frosty the Snow Man” on Dec. 5 (course ID 10931).