Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

First of all, I want to say to all the veterans and active military in our towns. Thank you. Thank you for taking time out of your life, putting family, work, making money and sleeping in your own bed at night on hold for OUR COUNTRY.

Your reasons for joining – or being drafted as was the case back in Vietnam – are your own personal story. You didn’t go to Canada to evade or anywhere else. You served. You knew you could be sent wherever you were needed and most likely you would be in harm’s way at some point.

The pay wasn’t great, and I hear the food wasn’t either. There was no Skype way back, only letters from home. Sometimes it took a while for those to find you.

So Thank you for your service. I often wonder when small children approach a veteran of one of our wars and utter those five words if they have been told what that service meant? I wonder if their parents know.

We honor these men and women; we have parades for them – breakfasts, ceremonies – where we give those medals and coins as tokens of our appreciation.

“Thank you for your service. “

“Can I help you with that?”

“ Be assistance to you? “

Yet, when veterans come to a city council meeting to express a problem with fireworks, their concerns and discomfort with the noise and lack of consideration was pushed aside.

PTSD is real, not every person who serves is suffering from it, but some are. They dread the opening of those fireworks stands. They wait to hear the first firecracker or the boom from an overhead display.

For some it takes them back to being in a war zone. Being on guard against gun shots, mortars and rockets.

Some of the very people who fought for your rights to do these displays have asked you to be considerate of their lives. So the council minus one decided to add another day to the festivities.

“Thank you for your service.“

So once again, I want to say I am sorry to the veterans who have problems with the fireworks. I am sorry for the Mom’s and Dad’s whose children are afraid and shaken by the noise. I am sorry for the older people who lose sleep and comfort in their own homes.

Thank you for your service. To all those vets. The few left from WW11. The ones from Korea. The ones from the Vietnam war who were never treated with the respect they deserved. And all the others.

I am sorry that your service wasn’t enough to stop this from happening. I understand those five words, and so do quite a few others.