Submitted photos

Come join us for the tenth annual Great American Family Campout and enjoy a rare opportunity to sleep under the stars in Shawnee Mission Park and take part in other outdoor activities.

This event is offered by the Children’s Services Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and will run through about 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. This event ties into a national event called the Great American Backyard Campout, which encourages people to camp out in their backyards each summer. Previous events have drawn as many as 350 campers.

Whether you’re an experienced camper or are looking for an activity to share with your family, this is your opportunity to camp in the safety of the largest park in Johnson County. Children’s Services staff will be on hand throughout the night and JCPRD Park Police will also have a presence. The package includes passes for one pedal boat rental and tickets to The Theatre in the Park’s production of Disney’s Camp Rock. As a special bonus you will receive early admittance to the show. Note that Shawnee Mission Park beach is not included this year, as the beach is closed during construction of a new beach house expected to open in in 2018. This will be the only public campout offered a Shawnee Mission Park this summer.

Camping will take place in a large open field directly to the south of The Theatre in the Park complex and north of Shelter 2 in the Small Lakes Area. The theatre entrance is located at 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa. Campers will need to bring their own camping equipment including tents, sleeping bags, etc. Saturday evening dinner is not provided. Community grills are available at Shelter #2. Bagels, fruit, juice, and milk will be provided Sunday morning.

The cost for this 20-hour event is $30 for a family of up to four, $10 for individuals, and children under the age of three are free. For more information, contact Children’s Services Specialist Rob Knaussman at (913) 826-3023. To register, call (913) 831-3359.