The GEHS varsity tennis team started their season off March 27 with a successful day.
At singles, Ethan Crawford finished 2-2 with a 4th place finish. Cooper Hart went 2-2 and finished in 7th place. Holden Bennett finished in 13th. In doubles,
Carter Williams and Max Clark competed in the finals, but came up a little short and finished 2nd. The doubles team of Kole Nhingsavath and Ryan Sherman had a good day and finished 2-2, placing 7th.
The tennis team will be hosting a varsity quad next April 2 at the GEHS tennis courts.
Tennis team off to great start
The GEHS varsity tennis team started their season off March 27 with a successful day.