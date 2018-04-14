Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce and The Rotary Club of Gardner co-hosted ‘Team Trivia’ night at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Apr. 7 and filled the Parish Hall. Attendance about tripled from last year. Event proceeds benefit community initiatives sponsored by the Gardner Rotary Club and Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce. Photos courtesy of Rick Poppitz
