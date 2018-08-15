Teachers returning to USD 231 will receive about a 3.71 percent increase, according to a contract recently approved by the board of education. Last year, teachers received about 4 percent.

Number of workdays for veteran teachers remained constant at 185; new teachers will work 189, which is an additional day compared to last year. The additional day will be used to provide mental health training to staff new to the district.

There were no other significant changes to the contract; however teachers who were frozen in 2011-12 and 2012-13 were allowed to advance one additional step on the new salary schedule.

“We are excited to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to our certified and classified employees,” said Pam Stranathan, superintendent. “We are constantly seeking ways to acknowledge and give thanks for the work our employees engage in on a daily basis in order to effectively teach and support our students and their families. This work is so vitally important for our students, families community and beyond.”

In addition to teacher pay increases, the district’s certified staff , the classified (support) staff will receive an average 4 percent pay increase.