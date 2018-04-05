Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

“Some people without brains do an awful lot of talking, don’t you think?” – L. Frank Baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Standing behind a woman in the line at the grocery store, Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz kept popping into my head. She was in her late 30’s and was accompanied by a daughter who was I guessed in middle school. The daughter was silent, but not playing with a phone or rolling her eyes, sighing or looking bored. She was a pretty good teenager in my book. The mom was going on and on about things that the young grocery clerk had no control over. Plus she was displaying a very “better than thou” attitude. The daughter remained silent and the cashier apologized for all the short comings of the grocery store.

Anyway I had broken my own cardinal rule of not going to the store between 4 and 6 pm, so I should have just stayed home.

But I thanked the young lady cashier when it was my turn. I told her she was doing a very good job and she was a very patient and kind person. I also thanked the young man sacking my groceries. They both smiled and seemed to brighten a bit.

But there was the Scarecrow, making his speech to the Wizard, in my mind.

I know I do have a tendency to, as my parents told me one time, “run off at the mouth” a bit. But the older I get the more I try to be silent. I save my rants for those closest to me. Mainly because no one really wants to hear them. I do my talking to myself, when I am at home with my pets.

We have a president who sends out messages about who he is planning on firing the next day at 3 or 4 am. He tweets them to his followers. He makes comments about people and situations sometimes without a lot of diplomatic thought involved. He is the president and he can pretty much do as he feels .

Maybe my whole thought on this rant should be this. When it is your few minutes of fame, or your turn at the register, or your place in the spotlight.make what you say important enough to be listened too. We all have our own problems. Don’t be little someone else to make yourself stand a little taller.