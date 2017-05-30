, 55, formerly of Gardner and Fairway, Kan, passed away in North Richland Hills, Texas on Monday, May 22, 2017. She was born September 22, 1961, in Summit, NJ, to parents Jack Armstrong and mother Ramona Laquet Armstrong of Osage Beach, MO

. Susan was a graduate of Gardner High School, class of 1979, attended Pittsburg State University and received her degree from Friends University. She had a career as a medical assistant/technician in the ophthalmology field and spent several years at the Kansas City Eye Clinic, where she loved working with the doctors, staff and patients before her health began to falter.

Susan adored her husband of 19 years, Bob Berryhill, and was so proud of her daughter, Alexys, who will be joined in celebrating and remembering her life.

She is survived by her father, Jack Armstrong and mother Ramona Laquet Armstrong of Osage Beach, MO; sister Dana Gaedtke and husband Tom of Bonham, Texas; brother David Armstrong of Overland Park, Kan; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be missed by her two dogs. Her memorial service was held on Saturday, May 27th in Texas.

Should you wish to honor Susan’s memory with a charitable contribution, may we please suggest either Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City at www.childrensmercy.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. See more at http://forestridge-fh.com/book-of-memories/2937821/Berryhill-Susan/service-details.php.