Gardner Kansas was well represented on July 15 at the Sunflower State Games with several residents taking the podium. All of the results will be listed on the Sunflower State Games website. ABOVE: left Kathy Blanchard, right Shana Adams of Gardner received a silver medal in Women’s Intermediate Functional Fitness. Submitted photo
RIGHT: Kourtney Hopkins of Gardner is (pictured far right) received two bronze medals in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Age 30+ No Gi – beginner 208 & above and Age 30+ Gi – white 221 & above LEFT: Dakota Konzem (pictured) also receive two bronze medals in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Age 12 and 13 / 90-120 Gi – white and Age 12 and 13 / 90- 120 No Gi Submitted photos