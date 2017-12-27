Submitted photo

Bring the family to the Johnson County Park & Recreation Districts Ernie Miller Nature Center in January for the Sunday Family Series of nature programs. Presentations begin at 2 p.m., last about 45 minutes, and are designed for all ages. A charge of $3 per person, payable at the site, helps cover the cost of the programs; children under two are free.

January presentations will include:

Snakes Alive

Jan. 7- See Kansas snakes as we explore the facts and fallacies of these legless wonders of the natural world.

Birds of Prey

Jan. 14 – Using live birds, participants will see up close examples of these magnificent raptors and their special adaptations.

Biomimicry

Jan. 21 – Nature has inspired humans to create technological advances. Come and learn how cockleburs and kingfishers have influenced scientists. See live animals that may inspire you create something new.

Kansas Symbols

Jan. 28 – Celebrate Kansas’ Statehood Day, which this year falls on Jan. 29! See some of the natural symbols live and in person, including live animals.

The Sunday Family Series will continue in February with the following presentations: Feb. 4, Animal Clues; Feb. 11, Laura’s Memories; Feb. 18, I Heart Spiders; and Feb. 25, Wildlife Who’s Who.

The Ernie Miller Nature Center is owned and operated by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and is located at 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe.

To find these programs in the JCPRD’s Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under fun for all and then under special events. For more information on the Sunday Family Series, call (913) 764-7759.