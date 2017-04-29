Matt Summerlin (second from the left) gets set for the start of the 100 meter race at the KU relays last weekend. Matt Summerlin placed 5th in a time of 10.89 and became the first GEHS male sprinter to make the finals and place in the top five. Photo courtesy of Brian McGee

Senior Matt Summerlin raced to gold with a school record time of 10.71 leading the Blazers to a second place finish at the Olathe Invitational last week.

Summerlin also took gold in the 200 meters in a time of 22.85. The days other golds went to Trent Cochran in a 1600 clocking of 4:34.02 and Jazz Davis with a season best 14’0 inches pole vault.

“We had four individual champions and multiple outstanding performances,” said Coach Brian McGee. “I was real proud of the effort.”

Parker Tenove continued his excellence in the 400 meters with a silver medal clocking of 52.3. Other silvers went to Colton Goodman with a 13’6 inches pole vault and Dylan Wolford with a javelin throw of 157’.

The other second came from the 400 meter relay team in a time of 43.96.

The day’s only bronze came from Mason Lumley with a high jump clearance of 6’.

The Blazers had five fourth place finishers: Matt Beyer in the 400 meters, Carson Hughes in the 3200 meters, Marshall Carpenter in the shot put and Sam Stranathan in the discus and Ryan Frank in the javelin.

Teven McKelvey took fifth in both the triple jump and high jump.

All told, the Blazers accumulated 141 points, good enough for second place behind Shawnee Mission Northwest. Olathe South placed third followed by Blue Valley, Topeka Seaman, Shawnee Mission South and Blue Valley Northwest.

This week the team competes in the Mill Valley Invitational and then heads to the KU Relays.