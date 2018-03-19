Shawnee Mission Medical Center staff will host a suicide prevention panel to present risk factors, warning signs, and the do’s and don’ts of suicide prevention March 22 at GEHS.
The presentation will be followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions to a panel of Shawnee Mission Medical Center staff and USD 231 staff members.
The panel presentation is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on March 22, in the Gardner Edgerton High School Lecture Hall. The event is open to middle school and high school parents, students, and community members.
For more information, contact 913-856-2600.
Suicide prevention discussion set for March 22 at GEHS
