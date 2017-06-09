Dylan Wolford took third in the javelin at the state meet in Wichita last week. Photo courtesy of Brian McGee

It’s been quite a season for Coach Brian McGee and his Blazer boys’ track team.

McGee guided his group to a Regional Championship and a second place finish in the EKL.

“I am so proud of the grit and chemistry of this group,” said Coach Brian McGee. “What a tremendous group of seniors we had this season. It was a special class that scored the second most points in program history.”

The boys set four school records this season. Teven McKelvey set the new triple jump standard at 44’4 inches and Trent Cochran in the 3200 at 9:34.07.

The cupboard is not bare as seniors Parker Tenove, Mason Lumley and Carson Hughes, juniors Sae and Tae Alcorn, Colton Goodman, Cochran, and Mckelvey and Jakob Renaud also return.

“Of our 16 state qualifying boys, 10 return no longer in awe of the state meet, but focused and determined to stand on the state podium,” McGee.