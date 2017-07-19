Photo courtesy of Coach Billy Hann

It’s been quite a season for coach Billy Hann and his Westside Sluggers 16 year old baseball team.

Highlights of the year came at 3&2 stadium in Lenexa with the team winning the state baseball title.

In the title game, Westside defeated Manhattan 2-1 behind solid pitching and defense.

“Our main three pitchers struck out 30 batters and we just had a real solid defensive effort,” said Hann.

The team also took second at the Legends Series and the High School Summer Slam. The team finished third at the Blue Devil Showcase at Kansas City Community College.

The Sluggers recently brought back a second place finish from the Hutchinson Wood Bat tournament.

“Winning state and seeing the smile on their faces was the highlight to me,” added Hann. “This was a team effort with everyone willing to do their role. I’m sure we will see a lot of the kids play college ball.”

Assisting Hann were Josh Williams, Dustin Donovan and Don Brownback and Steven Reeve.

Playing for the Sluggers were Luke Richards, Dylan Swihart, Taylor Brownback, Dawson Paine, Keegan Brownell, Dawson Donovan, William Hann, Alex Dilley, Dawson Reeve, Jeff Ebeck, and Anthony Quinn.