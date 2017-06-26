The Westside Sluggers 11 year old baseball team recently won the Olathe Fathers Day tournament. Coached by Chris Paine, the team has an 11-4 record in the Olathe tournament league. Submitted photo

It’s been quite a season so far for Coach Chris Paine and his eleven and under boys baseball team.

Paine has guided his Westside Slugger group to an 11-4 record in the Olathe tournament league, including a first place finish in the Olathe Father’s Day tournament.

In addition, the Sluggers finished second in the preseason 3&2 tournament and Hawaiian Hitfest.

“We strive on teaching the boys the fundamentals of baseball and life,” said Paine, now in his 37th year of coaching youth baseball. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Paine has help with assistant coaches Jeff DeVries, Steve Elley, and his son, Dawson Paine.

Their roster includes Chase Bond, Derrick Devries, Austin Elley, Eathan Gilmore, Braydn Granger, Shai Kalthoff, Ricardo Macsorro, Chase Royal, Evan Slife, Alex Smith and Aiden Wooley.

The Sluggers conclude league play at Prairie Center June 29 and then head to the state tournament at 3&2 Stadium in Lenexa between June 29 and July 2.