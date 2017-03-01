Photo courtesy of USD 231
Students of Character for 3rd quarter at USD 231 are: Aidan Oldham – 3rd grade, Edgerton Elementary; Champ Gaither – 2nd grade, Gardner Elementary (not pictured); Sadie Stewart – 2nd grade, Grand Star Elementary; Maesie Cox – Kindergarten, Madison Elementary; Brogan Baum – 2nd grade, Moonlight Elementary; Connor Postel – 4th grade, Nike Elementary; Livia Chambers – 4th grade, Sunflower Elementary; Kailana Chamnongchith – 6th grade, Pioneer Ridge Middle; Landon Comstock – 6th grade, Trail Ridge Middle; Gage Graham – 6th grade, Wheatridge Middle; Kiersten Markos – 7th grade, Wheatridge Middle (2nd Quarter); and Trenton Cochran – 10th grade, GEHS.