Celebrate the changing of the seasons during a special event being planned in early September by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.
This event is called Strolling Strings and will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park. During the meal , the talented Shawnee Mission North Strolling Strings will amaze the audience with their talent of making music as they stroll around the room.
The cost for this two-and-one-half-hour event, including dinner, is $10 per person. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online, visit the district’s website at www.jcprd.com.
The My JCPRD Activities catalog, with information and a registration form, is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.