Michael Blanchard, Gardner Rotary president, and Tamela Stockton, recipient of Paul Harris Fellow Award. Submitted photo

This year the Gardner Rotary Club presented Tamela Stockton with the Paul Harris Fellow. The award is a recognition of members who have made a significant contribution to the community.

Tamela took over as the Clubs Youth Exchange Office in 2016 and has in the past along, with her husband Glenn, hosted several youth exchange students. Her contributions to her community go beyond her involvement with the local Rotary club, Tamela is involved with multiple organizations in Gardner and surrounding areas.

Tamela helped facilitate two blood donation drives at the Gardner American Legion. She advocates for veterans by assisting on applying for a VA pensions for wartime veterans and their spouses.

Along with her contributions through Rotary Tamela delivers meals to seniors through the local Meals on Wheels program, She is active with both the Gardner American Legion Riders- supporting veterans and their families and Gardner American Legion Auxiliary- supporting the American Legion members and the veterans.

Tamela also facilitated the cemetery project this year with the Boy Scout troop which earned Eagle Scout award for at least three boys. This year the cemetery plots of all veterans in the Gardner Catholic cemetery, the Edgerton City cemetery and the Edgerton Catholic Cemetery were plotted onto a spreadsheet . The information can now be updated easily to add veterans who pass away each year. Next year, the Boy Scouts will plot the Gardner City Cemetery. The Scouts had to determine who were veterans by researching through historical records, plot the exact location of the burial site, photograph the stones, make white crosses for each and fund raise to purchase the veteran’s markers for each of the located veterans. This is in response to one Memorial Day when both Tamela and her husband Glenn noticed that not all veterans in the Gardner Cemetery and the Gardner Catholic Cemetery were honored with flags and markers.

Tamela also sits on the board of directors for Great Plains Senior Veterans, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to assisting senior veterans. Her activism goes well beyond advocating for veterans. She is a member of a charitable organization called Johnson County Young Matrons (JCYM). Through JCYM, she has provided assistance to various philanthropies in the Johnson County area, such as Evergreen Living Innovations (a Medicaid senior living community), the Shawnee Mission Indian Center, Johnson County Christmas Bureau, and Kids TLC, Inc. She is presently the co-chair for a Life Story project with seniors residing in Evergreen Living Innovations. The project consists of interviewing various seniors and recording their life stories as a legacy for their families.

Tamela has been married to Glenn Stockton for 30 years. Together they have three children and two granddaughters.