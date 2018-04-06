

Stella Montag, 67, of Gardner, Kan passed away April 5, 2018 at Kansas University Medical Center.

Stella was born December 8, 1950 in Gardner, Kan to Juan and Jesus “Jessie” (Ayala) Velasquez. She grew up in Gardner, lived in Phoenix, Arizona, Albuquerque, New Mexico and returned to Kansas in 1989. Stella attended Gardner High School, graduating in 1968 and attended Pittsburg State University. Stella married Timothy Eugene Emmet Montag on June 1, 1974, in Gardner, Kan. She was a caring and dedicated mother. She was a generous person who never passed a chance to help others. She also worked outside the home for Foley’s Department Store and was an Insurance/Administrative Clerk for several doctor offices in Olathe, KS. Stella was a cheerleader for Gardner High School. She loved to shop and have lunch with friends and family. Stella cared for her family members and her special cats “Nellie and “Boy Cat”. Stella was raised in the Catholic faith. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Raymond Velasquez, David Velasquez, Johnny Velasquez, Esther Oberhellman, Larry Velasquez and Linda Shipley Grahovac. She is survived by her husband, Tim and children: Justin Michael (Jammie) Montag, San Jose, Calif and Ryan David Montag and Karen Chen, Pacifica, Calif ; siblings: Virginia (David) Cannady, Overland Park, Kan, and Rita Velasquez Corbit, Gardner, Kan, sister-in-law Gayle Velasquez many nieces and nephews, life-long friend, Cindy Herrick and family friend, Brigitte Shahan, Olathe, Kan.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 11 am-1 pm at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 913-856-7111. Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Plains SPCA.