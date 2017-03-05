Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

I had a hard time trying to find something to write about this week. I try to stay on the positive of side of things.

The spring weather has been good to us, so the occasional days of clouds and rain don’t dampen the spirits to much.

There was a shooting at a neighborhood bar and grill in Olathe. Olathe, for goodness sake.

We can only speculate on the reason this man decided he needed to resolve any problems he had by shooting people. As my generation would say “not cool”— not cool at all.

Then there was the person who decided that driving at two times the blood alcohol limit was a good idea and drove into a crowd of people watching a Mardi Gras parade. Again, not cool. Not a terrorist attack, just a drunk behind the wheel.

This morning I hear our high school has been vandalized. There are some really nice pictures of the guys who did it on the news and probably on the internet too. Once again – not cool.

So what do you do? I don’t think I personally could have stopped or prevented any of these things from happening. But every day I try to make whatever contact I have with people I know and people I don’t know positive.

How?

My mother taught me to say “please” and “thank you.” When someone sneezed you say “bless you.” Now that’s not too hard, right?

Or, try offering your place in line to a mom with a small child. It will get them in and out quicker and possibly keep tempers from flaring up. No one wants to be around a grumpy, noisy child or a Mom who is at wits’ end.

Hold the door for someone who is entering or exiting. Not that hard, once again.

If someone is having trouble reaching an item on a top shelf, try to reach it before they have to ask for help. Grocery and big box stores use their space as high as possible.

Park a little further from the door of the store. Let someone who may have a hard time walking use the space.

Be patient. Leave a few minutes earlier, so you aren’t pressed for time to arrive at a destination. Plan ahead.

Most of all just try.

Get up every day and try to make it a good day for yourself and other people.

If you don’t try it won’t happen at all.

So chill, go outside sit in the sun for a few minutes. Notice how the trees are budding. Listen to the birds and sounds of spring in the air. Tell a neighbor how pretty their tulips and daffodils look.

Be kind, be cool.