Alyssa Marksz

Club reporter

The Stanley Buccaneers 4-H club is busy every year, learning new skills and helping out in their community. This year they participated in many different activities that taught them new life skills, and benefited others in many ways.

Some of these community service activities include but are not limited to Christmas caroling at the Arboretum’s Luminary Walk, making cookies for firefighters, helping out at a food pantry, and cooking a luncheon for the staff at the Johnson County Extension Office. The luncheon was held by the club’s food project group. A Mexican lunch consisting of tacos, chips and salsa, dips, churro snack mix, and more was prepared and served to the staff as a thank you for all they do for our county’s 4-H clubs.

The club worked at a mobile food pantry on Saturday, Jan. 11. The food pantry was held at the New Hope Presbyterian church. There, each 4-H member helped hand out food of all kinds to the needy. At the mobile food pantry each car drives by with their trunk open as volunteers place food in their car, the amount depending on the number of families and number of people in each family. This opens the second Saturday of every month and an average of over 1,000 people are fed from Johnson and Miami County.

Alongside this mobile food pantry is a regular food pantry, located at the church, open five days a week. This organization was started by Jim Linker in 2011.

He says, “I saw hungry people, I have been hungry myself, and I felt that God laid it on my shoulders to help these people.” The program runs purely off of donations from the community. Church members as well as organizations and people from around the community volunteer. For more information on donating, volunteering, or receiving food go to www.nhfoodpantry.wordpress.com or www.newhopecs.net.

Not only do these 4-H members get involved in public services, they also spend the year learning and excelling in many different projects. They learn new skills and put them to work, some entering the end products in the Johnson County Fair. A few of the main projects this club participates in are public Speaking, crafts, foods, goats, rocketry, cake decorating, ceramics, and art.