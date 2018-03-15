Come join our St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Car City from 12-3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Free hotdogs, chips and drinks for all. Free face painting for kids! Any customer who purchases a vehicle that Friday or Saturday will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card. Car City – 905 East Santa Fe, Gardner.
