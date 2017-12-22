Sr. Chief Richard “Rich” Martin Canaan, 71, of Kansas City, Mo passed away December 21, 2017.

Rich was born October 29, 1946 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Billy Jean and Doris Mae (Travis) Canaan. He grew up in Gardner, graduating from Gardner High School in 1964. After high school, he joined the United States Navy. He retired as Sr. Chief after serving for 22 years.

After retirement, he worked for United States Civil Service, DOD from 1987-2012.

Rich married Donna “Gayle” Harp on December 31, 1989 in Las Vegas, Nev. Rich was a life-time member of the Olathe VFW. He enjoyed computers, photography and working on his Family Tree. He will be missed by family and friends.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Canaan and nephew, Travis Canaan.

He is survived by his wife Gayle, of the home; son, David and Amy Canaan of Kyle Texas; daughter, Wendy and Jason Cooper of Ocoee, Fla; step-sons: Steve Harp of Kansas City, Kan, Kurt and Kim Harp of Topeka, Kan and Jason and Kelli Harp of Kansas City, Mo; siblings: Roger and Alice Canaan of Linn Valley, Kan, Ron and Deb Canaan of Paola, Kan, Randy and Jewell Canaan of Chillicothe, Mo, Billie Kaye and Mark Damet of Edgerton, Kan, Marvin Canaan of Lansing, Kan and Peggy Canaan of Kansas City, Mo; grandchildren: Madison Canaan and Anderson, Garrison and Jamison Cooper; step-grandchildren: Nicholas and Stephanie Harp, Jessie and Shelby Harp, Maggie Harp, Katie Harp and Zander Harp; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Lynn Nelson, Beatrice Garcia and Isabel Dans and former wife, Marie Fisher (mother of David and Wendy) of Buda, TX.

Funeral service will be 12 noon December 27, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 913-856-7111. Burial with military honors will follow at Edgerton Cemetery, Edgerton, Kan. Visitation 11:00 am before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Veterans Home or Comfort Care Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Cameron Veterans Home and Comfort Care Hospice.