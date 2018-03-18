The 2018-19 school year will bring two new faces to the Spring Hill School District administration. Beth Cooper will join Wolf Creek Elementary as principal and Jason Townsend will join Timber Sage Elementary School as principal.

Cooper will be the new Wolf Creek Elementary School Principal. A Kansas City native, she and her husband have two boys and she enjoys spending time with family, reading a good book or taking a long walk with a friend.

She has been an educator for 25 years and in that time has served as a 1st grade teacher, an elementary school counselor in both the Olathe and Blue Valley School Districts and recently as the interim principal at Overland Trail Elementary School in the Blue Valley School District.

Cooper views an excellent administrator as:

• One that can build strong, positive relationships with every staff member.

• One with a growth mindset for themselves, staff members and students and believe that progress can be made with every child in every situation.

• A communicator overall but especially when communicating the school vision regularly and effectively to parents and staff.

• A flexible thinker who is willing to change their plans as one responds to the needs of the day.

• One who has a collaborative leadership style.

“I want to be the leader of a school that is filled with excitement for learning; where student growth, both academic and personal is the primary concern,” says Cooper. “I want to lead a school where every child is treated with dignity all day, every day. It will be my responsibility to make sure that the staff has the skills and knowledge to make these goals happen.”

She has completed two master’s degrees, one from Baker University in school leadership and the other from the University of Kansas in school counseling. Cooper earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas in psychology.

Jason Townsend is the new Timber Sage Elementary School Principal. Townsend and his wife, Mariah, who is a 1st grade teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District, have two children, Payton (6) and Parker (4).

Townsend has served as principal at Wellsville Elementary School is Wellsville for the past four years. He is excited to begin his career at Spring Hill and views his new role “…as a privilege and an honor.” “I set high standards for the system that I am leading, and I work hard to hold those under my supervision accountable for meeting those standards,” says Townsend. “I believe I have an obligation to ensure that our system best helps each student reach their academic, social and emotional potential.”

While primarily teaching 5th Grade at Mulvane Grade School in Mulvane, Kan., Townsend earned both his master’s degrees from Wichita State in education leadership and curriculum and instruction. He earned his bachelor’s from Pittsburg State University in early/late childhood education K-6.

Townsend defines an excellent administrator as:

• Having a vision of high standards for the learning community that they lead.

• Being a visible part of the school community and build quality relationships with the students and staff.

• Being goal oriented and practice and open door policy of two-way communication with students, staff, families and the community to foster growth for the building and district.