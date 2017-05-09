Forty-four Kansas high school seniors have been named 2017 Kansas Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholars, the Kansas State Department of Education announced April 18.
Two Spring Hill High School students were included in the list: Haylee Hitchens and Lauren Joeckel.
The Kansas CTE Scholar program is an opportunity to recognize well-rounded outstanding CTE students who are finishing their senior year of high school. This is the first year for the initiative.
Students have to be a high school senior and meet the following criteria to be selected as a scholar:
Have earned or presently enrolled in 3.0 or more CTE credits; Provide documentation of technical skill attainment.; Have a CTE Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or better in CTE coursework. ; Demonstrated leadership.; Demonstrated community engagement. ; Have professional learning experiences.; Provide a career vision summary statement.
Scholars will receive a commemorative pin, special certificate and statewide recognition.
Spring Hill High School students honored
