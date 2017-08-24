The Spring Hill FCE Unit received a $2,000 grant for their Back Snack Program Community Service project. This grant is provided through Frontier Farm Credit’s Working Here Fund.

The Back Pack Snack program at Mission Southside received this grant to purchase food through the Working Here Fund. The program ensures that low-income students receive the nutrition they need through back pack snacks provided each weekend.

“Our goal is to help 1,000 children by working with Mission Southside who provides over 10,000 pounds of food through this program,” said Sheryl Alderson, president of the Spring Hill FCE Unit.

The Spring Hill Family Community Education FCE Unit supports the community through education and service projects to better serve the community and families in Southern Johnson County. Their projects include helping prepare and serve food for an average of 400 people at a food kitchen, provides birthday kits for the children at Mission Southside, collecting aluminum tabs for Ronald McDonald, eye glasses for the Lions Club, candles for the homeless and donations to the Olathe Hospice House. FCE Units in Johnson County are sponsored by K-Sate University Research and Extension. For more information on FCE visit www.johnson.k-state.edu.