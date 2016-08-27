Spring Hill eighth grader Jordan Haworth recently competed in the national baton twirling contest at Notre Dame University. Submitted photo
Spring Hill eighth grader Jordan Haworth recently competed in the AYOP (American Youth on Parade) National baton twirling contest at Notre Dame University.
She placed sixth in x-strut competition, ninth in a solo performance, eleventh in a two baton competition and sixteenth in three baton competition.
In x-strut competition the twirler perfroms a routine following a specific pattern on the floor. Timing and stepping to music are rated.
Haworth also placed third in the Rifle and Saber events and finished seventh in the color guard competition.
Haworth’s team also placed top ten at nationals. She is a member of the Bellers Twirl and Pom team coached by Diana McClain, Lauren Wilson and Staci Nipko.
She hopes to compete at the college level in the future.
Jordan is the daughter of Vincent and Joanne Haworth of Spring Hill.