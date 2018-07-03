At the June 28 city Council meeting, the Governing Body approved Mayor Steven Ellis’ appointment of Jim Hendershot to city administrator, a position left vacant in 2017 with Jonathan Roberts’ resignation. Hendershot was selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants and nine top candidates, who were ultimately refined to four finalists. Other finalists included Darrin Tangeman, Kiel Mangus and Fred Sherman.

Eager to get to work, Hendershot already has a first project in mind, he said.

“I’d like to set up individual meetings with every staff person so that I can get to know them better,” he said. “I have a pretty good nderstanding of what everybody does now but I just want a little better understanding of what they do and what they feel their role is and how that ties in with the rest of staff.”

With high expectations and a high excitement level, Hendershot has goals of engaging both residents and businesses, he said.

“I want to get very involved with the business community. I want to find out how the City can help in promoting business in the city and attracting new business. We all know what we want but also what do we need? That could be either retail or industrial. I, along with the Mayor, will be meeting with business owners in an one-on-one or a group setting].

“I see the City, USD 230, the Spring Hill Recreation Commission, civic organizations and the Chamber of Commerce, we’re a team and I would like to see an even greater team association. Together, we can accomplish even more good things. I think our relationships right now with one another are very good but we can always improve those relationships and Before Hendershot began serving communities across Kansas, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps as an Anti-Tank Assaultman.

After completing boot camp and infantry training,he was assigned to Marine Barracks Duty at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was honorably discharged in 1976. He then went on to receive an associate’s degree in business from Garden City Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Fort Hays State University.

After graduating, Hendershot worked for his father’s construction company and then moved on to maintenance director at a rest home facility in Lakin, Kansas. In 1986, he began work as a building official and codes officer in Kearny County. In 1992, he took a position in Arkansas City, where he moved from building official to a department head of building, planning and codes. By 2007, he moved on to Spring Hill to become Planning Coordinator and worked his way up the ranks to his most recent position of Assistant City Administrator overseeing Public Works, Community Development and the Physical Plant.

In his free time, Hendershot enjoys spending time with his wife,Kimberly, who is retired after 32 years with the City of Overland Park as a Code Compliance Supervisor. The couple spends nearly all their time together golfing, camping,traveling and are avid fans of University of Kansas athletics and the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

Hendershot has two grown children, Matthew and Ashley, and Kimberly has two children, Brandon and Melissa. Together, they enjoy spoiling four grandchildren, who range in age from 1 to 8.

Hendershot is actively searching for a home in Spring Hill. (Story courtesy of Spring Hill The Outlook)