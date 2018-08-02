Chasing Memories is an event that pairs 4-H youth who raise lambs and goats to show, with youth with special needs.

This is the fourth year, and it will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 in the livestock arena at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.

Youth with special needs are paired with 4-H members. They work together before they show, then they show the animals with their partners. Bios are read about each participant as they show.

Organizers of the event are Denise King and Shelly Harrison.

The Johnson County 4-H livestock club provides 4-H members the livestock.

The event gives youth with special needs a chance to show an animal and to realize they can do anything, according to King. Everyone gathers together for popsicles at the conclusion.

Anyone who knows someone with special needs that would like to enter contact Denise King at [email protected]